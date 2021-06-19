Covid funds return unused from upazilas

The government allocated Tk 300,000 to every upazila health complex last year to manage the Covid-19 emergency. The fund was meant to arrange medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients. But most of the upazila health complexes left the money totally unspent, resulting in return of the funds.

The government has again allocated the same amount of funds for the upazila complexes.

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 crises, many upazila health complexes are found still unprepared. Additional Covid-19 patients from upazila level are referred to general hospitals at district headquarters and medical colleges when the virus infection is surging across the country, particularly in the border districts.

On Thursday, the 72-bed coronavirus unit of Chapainawabganj general hospital was totally occupied. On the other hand, the Covid-19 units at upazila health complexes were almost empty.

The upazila health complexes at Bholahat, Gomostapur, Shibganj and Nachol did not spend a single penny from the Tk 300,000 government allocation.

Shibganj upazila health officer Sayra Khan told Prothom Alo that the allocated money was not withdrawn last year and no expenditure on Covid-19 management was recorded to avoid the next audit.