Covid spreading faster in Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet

After Rajshahi and Khulna, coronavirus cases have started rising in Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet, according to the government statistics.

The rate of detection is relatively high in ratio to the rests.

However, Covid deaths still remain highest in Dhaka and Khulna divisions.

Sixteen months since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the situation is now at its worst as coronavirus cases and deaths are increasing.

The strict restrictions enforced for two weeks ended yesterday, Wednesday. All shops and markets have opened in the capital city on Thursday. Public transport has started operating all over the country.

As a result, there are apprehensions of another spike in transmissions after Eid.

In a notice issued on Wednesday by the national technical advisory committee for Covid-19, it was said that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country have reached the highest peak so far. The committee expressed its grave concern at the government’s decision to relax the restrictions at this juncture. The committee has recommended that the strict ‘lockdown’ be extended by another 14 days.