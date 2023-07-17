Momen to attend BIMSTEC foreign ministers’ retreat in Bangkok Monday

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is set to attend the foreign ministers’ retreat in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday which will be hosted by Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to exchange views on regional issues as well as on ways to move the 25-year old organisation forward, UNB reports.

The foreign minister and other visiting BIMSTEC foreign ministers are likely to meet prime minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha jointly.