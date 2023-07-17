Momen to attend BIMSTEC foreign ministers’ retreat in Bangkok Monday

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is set to attend the foreign ministers’ retreat in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday which will be hosted by Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to exchange views on regional issues as well as on ways to move the 25-year old organisation forward, UNB reports.
The foreign minister and other visiting BIMSTEC foreign ministers are likely to meet prime minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha jointly.
During his visit, the foreign minister is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the BIMSTEC Member States on the sideline of the retreat.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the next BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand later this year.
The sixth BIMSTEC Summit will be held in November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Bangladesh will assume the chairmanship of the regional grouping.
The foreign minister is scheduled to return home on 18 July, said an official.
Earlier, Momen visited Jakarta, Indonesia from 12 July and attended the ASEAN Regional Forum.