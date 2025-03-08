Crude bomb thrown at Probartona outlet run by Farhad Mazhar

A petrol bomb was thrown at 'Probartana', a business outlet run by fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhtar and Farhad Mazhar, in the capital's Mohammadpur Friday night. However, no casualties have been reported so far from the incident.

Mohammadpur police station inspector (investigation) Hafizur Rahman said the incident occurred at a ‘Probartana’ outlet in Mohammadpur’s Sir Syed Road area at around 9:00 pm last night. The police have collected CCTV footage of the incident.

The police official further said some unidentified person hurled a petrol bomb bottle inside the compound. Police have recovered the bottle used as the crude bomb from the scene.