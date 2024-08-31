Police yet to resume operations in full swing

A phone was stolen from Dhanmondi three days ago. It belonged to a businessperson. The victim lodged a GD over the incident. Despite locating the phone, the police are not being able to retrieve the phone.

Sources relevant to the investigation say the phone is still active. The snatcher has been asked to return the phone at the police station. But a person from the other end of the phone threatened the police officer and said, “If you dare, come and take the phone.” The police did not dare to go to recover the mobile phone.

In another incident, a group of snatchers armed with cleavers attacked a university student on a rickshaw and snatched away his mobile phone and cash money in the Nobodoy Housing Society area in the capital’s Mohammadpur. Although there were people around, nobody came forward to help the victim. The student later filed a general diary (GD) instead of a case to avoid any hassle.

Recently a drug dealer video called an officer-in-charge (OC) and showed him some drugs saying, “You have arrested me several times before. If you dare, come and arrest me now.”