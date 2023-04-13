Children killed more due to family disputes

Sazzadul Islam said that Shamim was killed due to an argument between Shamim and Shakir while driving van in Ramdia Bazar of Kashiani. He promised to give Jihad 10,000 taka and paid 500 taka in advance. After the murder, Shakir tied Shamim’s hands and feet and threw him into the river.

PBI’s study shows that extramarital affairs and love affairs are the most common cause of child murder after family disputes and enmity. In the past 7 years, 10 children were killed due to extramarital affairs and 10 due to love affairs. Nine children were killed due to fight between husband and wife. Ten children were killed after rape.

Apart from this, seven children were killed by robbers, six were killed because of witnessing immoral relations, five were killed to frame rivals, five were killed because of sports and five were killed because of scuffles. Apart from this, 11 children were killed due to spotting thefts, failed rapes and molestation, not listening to family members, suspecting thieves, for ransom, obstruction during robbery, by housewives and madrasah teachers and senior-junior conflicts.