July uprising: 133 children killed in uprising

A total of 133 children were killed during the July uprising last year. Among them were students from various schools, colleges, and madrasas, as well as children engaged in different informal sectors. Of the total, 117 were shot dead. These findings have emerged from a Prothom Alo investigation.

The youngest victim was four-year-old Abdul Ahad, who was shot while standing on the balcony of his home in Rayerbagh, Jatrabari, on 19 July. He succumbed to his injuries the following day while receiving treatment in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Three other children, like Ahad, were shot and killed in their own homes. They were Safqat Samir (10) in Mirpur, Naima Sultana (15) in Uttara, and Riya Gope (6) in Narayanganj.

The first child casualty of the uprising occurred on 17 July. Fifteen-year-old Md Siam, who had been travelling from Bhola to Dhaka to visit his cousin, was shot dead. His cousin, Md Rasel Hossain, told Prothom Alo that Siam was killed under the Mayor Hanif Flyover in Jatrabari. He was a student of Class VIII.