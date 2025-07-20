July uprising: Most of the deceased were working-class people

The majority of the deceased killed in July uprising were working-class people. At least 284 individuals from the labouring classes were martyred in the uprising.

Day labourers, rickshaw pullers, rickshaw-van drivers, CNG auto-rickshaw drivers, truck drivers and their helpers, shop workers, restaurant employees, and garment factory workers — both from formal and informal sectors — lost their lives during the uprising.

Out of the 844 names listed in the government’s official gazette of martyrs, Prothom Alo gathered specific information on 810 individuals. The newspaper interviewed the families of every one of them.

Based on family accounts and a breakdown by profession and age, the analysis shows that after labourers, students comprised the second-largest group of victims — 269 in total.

A significant number of these students were under the age of 18. School, college, and madrasah students, many of them minors, were at the forefront of the movement. According to Prothom Alo’s investigation, at least 133 children were killed during the uprising.

After labourers and students, the next highest number of deaths occurred among small and medium business owners — at least 120 lost their lives. They were followed by private sector employees, numbering 108.