Most deaths occurred in 5 areas of Dhaka

During the July mass uprising last year, the highest number of deaths from police gunfire took place in Dhaka. In just five areas of the capital—Jatrabari, Uttara, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, and Rampura—at least 324 people were killed.

This death toll alone shows how horrific the situation was in the capital during the uprising. According to Prothom Alo’s estimates, at least 426 people were killed across different parts of Dhaka in just 21 days, between 16 July and 5 August last year.

Throughout the uprising, law enforcement agencies acted aggressively in various areas of Dhaka. In indiscriminate firing, 117 people were killed in Jatrabari, 70 in Uttara, 62 in Mirpur, 43 in Mohammadpur, and 32 in Rampura. Additionally, at least 102 more people were killed by gunfire in 22 other areas of the city, including Badda, Bhatara, New Market, and Bangshal.