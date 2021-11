The court of Pabna special district and sessions judge Ahsan Tareq handed down the verdict.

According to the case statement Md Faruk Hossain of the village was called out by someone on the night of 24 August, 2009. Later, he was found dead.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother Anwara Begum filed a complaint accusing 18-20 people. Police submitted the charge-sheet accusing 10 people.