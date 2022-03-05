10 sustain bullet wounds during clash in Magura

Their supporters engaged in a clash over arranging a waj mahfil at around 10.00am on Saturday, said Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohammadpur police station.
He said police were forced to fire bullets of shotgun and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.
“Police personnel have been deployed to avoid any further escalation of the situation and a case will be filed in this regard,” said OC Nasir Uddin.
Monirul Molla and Shahidul Islam, two residents of the area, claimed at least five houses were vandalised during the clash.