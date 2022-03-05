Crime

10 sustain bullet wounds during clash in Magura

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map pf Magura district

At least 10 people were shot and wounded on Saturday during a clash between two rival groups over arranging a waj mahfil at Urura village in Mohammadpur upazila in Magura, reports UNB.

The injured were admitted to the Magura Medical College Hospital (MMCH). Zahidur Rahman, associate professor at the MMCH, said they are out of danger at the moment.

According to the locals, there was a longstanding rivalry between the supporters of Monirul , current member of ward-5 of Binodpur Union Parishad, and former member Liakat Molla.

Their supporters engaged in a clash over arranging a waj mahfil at around 10.00am on Saturday, said Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohammadpur police station.

He said police were forced to fire bullets of shotgun and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

“Police personnel have been deployed to avoid any further escalation of the situation and a case will be filed in this regard,” said OC Nasir Uddin.

Monirul Molla and Shahidul Islam, two residents of the area, claimed at least five houses were vandalised during the clash.

