10 sustain bullet wounds during clash in Magura

At least 10 people were shot and wounded on Saturday during a clash between two rival groups over arranging a waj mahfil at Urura village in Mohammadpur upazila in Magura, reports UNB.

The injured were admitted to the Magura Medical College Hospital (MMCH). Zahidur Rahman, associate professor at the MMCH, said they are out of danger at the moment.

According to the locals, there was a longstanding rivalry between the supporters of Monirul , current member of ward-5 of Binodpur Union Parishad, and former member Liakat Molla.