Madrasah teacher arrested on charges of attempted rape
Police have arrested a teacher on charges of attempting to rape a seven-year-old student at a madrasah in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila.
Locals detained the teacher on Saturday evening and handed him over to the police. Later, the child’s father filed a case against him.
The accused, Abdul Malek, 25, is a teacher at a Hafezia madrasah in the Maona area. He hails from Lengura village in Kalmakanda upazila, Netrokona.
According to local sources, Malek attempted to sexually assault the child at the madrasah last Thursday. Following the incident, the girl refused to return to the institution.
On Saturday, she informed her family, prompting locals to confront and detain the teacher. During the confrontation, Malek reportedly admitted to the crime before being handed over to the police.
A video of his confession has since gone viral on social media. The 54-second clip, posted by a Facebook user named Atiqur Rahman, shows Malek saying, “I was deceived by the devil and did it. I have never done such a thing before. I have not done anything bad to her.”
Sreepur Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shamim Akhtar confirmed Malek’s arrest, stating that a case was filed by the child’s father on Saturday night. “The process of sending him to court is underway,” he added.