Madrasah teacher arrested on charges of attempted rape

Police have arrested a teacher on charges of attempting to rape a seven-year-old student at a madrasah in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila.

Locals detained the teacher on Saturday evening and handed him over to the police. Later, the child’s father filed a case against him.

The accused, Abdul Malek, 25, is a teacher at a Hafezia madrasah in the Maona area. He hails from Lengura village in Kalmakanda upazila, Netrokona.