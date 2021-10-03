14 armed groups active in the Rohingya camps

Various leaders of the Rohingya camps, local people’s representatives of Ukhiya and sources from the law enforcement agencies confirmed this. These groups are named after various persons (Rohingyas). The seven terrorist gangs of Teknaf include Hakim Bahini, Sadeq Bahini, Hasan Bahini, Nurul Alam Bahini, Hamid Bahini and Nur Mohammad Bahini. The seven gangs of Ukhiya are - Munna Bahini, Asad Bahini, Rahim Bahini, Kamal Bahini, Jamal Bahini, Manu Bahini and Giyas Bahini.

Several police officials in charge of ensuring security in the Rohingya camps told Prothom Alo that these armed criminals in the camp remain out of reach as the Rohingya settlements are built on the slopes of high hills. As there is no electricity supply in the area, everything becomes dark in the camps as soon night falls. It is difficult to conduct any drive in the camps to nab the terrorists as the area is densely populated.