Mohib Ullah murder: Police to take 'ARSA involvement' into consideration too

Police officials have said that while investigating the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, they will take into consideration allegations of Myanmar armed group ARSA's involvement in the incident.

However, ARSA has not been mentioned in the case filed in this connection. The case has been filed against unidentified persons, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, a Rohingya by the name of Selim Ullah (30) has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

Mohib Ullah's brother Habib Ullah, speaking to newspersons on Thursday, mentioned the involvement of ARSA and the identification of three persons. However, there is no mention of ARSA in the case he filed at night with the Ukhiya police station.

Attempts were made throughout Friday to contact Habib Ullah about why ARSA had not been mentioned in the case, but he was unavailable.