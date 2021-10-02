Mohib Ullah killed as he wanted to return to Myanmar: Foreign minister

Top Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah was killed as he wanted to return to Myanmar, the place of origin of Rohingya people, said Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

Momen was talking to the media upon his arrival from the US on Friday night.

Those who killed Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah will surely be brought to book, the foreign minister said. “He wanted to return to his own country, Myanmar. That’s why certain vested quarters killed him. The government will take tough action against the people involved with the murder. No one will be spared.”