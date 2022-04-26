14 BNP men asked to surrender by six weeks: HC

Lawyer Kawsar Kamal took part in the hearing on behalf of the BNP leaders and activists while assistant attorney general Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state.

Following the hearing, Kawsar Kamal told Prothom Alo that the HC ordered 14 people among 24, including BNP leader Makbul Hossain, sued in a case filed by police to surrender before the lower court within six weeks. They will be on bail during this period.

The 23 no. accused of the case named Mintu passed away two years ago while the 7 no. accused named Tipu, former Chhatra Dal leader, has been living in Japan for seven years.