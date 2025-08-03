Former ‘coordinator’ Jan-e Alam’s lifestyle suddenly changed after mass uprising

Jan-e Alam (Apu), the expelled joint convener of the Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, was arrested on charges of extortion at the residence of former Awami League MP Shammi Ahmed in the capital’s Gulshan.

His home is in Punghardighi village of Akkelpur upazila in Joypurhat. According to local residents, Jan-e Alam comes from a lower-middle-class family. His life changed dramatically just a few days after the mass uprising.

Expensive clothes, commuting by car, photos with influential politicians and top police officials — all of these were seen on his Facebook page.

In Joypurhat, police and officials on the administration treated Jan-e Alam with noticeable respect. He first returned the district on 11 August, shortly after the mass uprising.

On that visit, the then Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Nur Alam, greeted him with flowers. The current SP, Muhammad Abdul Wahab, also greeted him in the same way.