Five policemen suspended over escape of 2 convicted militants

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has suspended five of its officials for negligence in duty over the snatching of two convicted militants from the premises of a Dhaka court on Sunday.

The suspended police officials are Matiur Rahman, court inspector of the lockup of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nahidur Rahman Bhuiyan, in-charge (sub-inspector) of the lockup, ATSI Md Mohiuddin, constables Sharif Hasan and Abdus Sattar, the policemen responsible for taking the militants to the court.