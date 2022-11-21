Five policemen suspended over escape of 2 convicted militants

Jashim Uddin, deputy police commissioner of DMP’s prosecution department, confirmed the matter on Monday.
“We’re currently investigating the incident and we’ll get the real picture once the investigation is done.” Jashim said.
On Sunday, two members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, who were sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, escaped from the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Dhaka CMM Court).
The escapees are Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab and Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Sifat alias Imran.
Publisher Dipan, son of professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq of Dhaka University, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz Supermarket at Shahbagh in Dhaka on 31 October, 2015.