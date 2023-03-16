Murder convict manages fake passport, shows off huge properties in Dubai

There have been talks over the past few days regarding the invitation of several Bangladeshi celebrities from the sports and entertainment arenas to the inauguration ceremony of a gold shop owned by a Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates. Arav Jewellers is owned by Arav Khan.

However, Arav Khan is not his real name. His actual name is Rabiul Islam. He is from the Kotalipara area in Gopalganj. Rabiul fled the country after being accused in a case filed on charge of murdering a police member four years ago.

Police officials said Rabiul fled to India after being accused of killing Imran Khan, inspector of police’s special branch (SB) in 2018. He got married there and managed an Indian passport using a fake identity. From there he went to Dubai. Now he is a renowned gold trader in the UAE.