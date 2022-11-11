Man killed in alleged gunfight in Narayanganj

A man has been killed in what the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) called a gunfight with them at Chandpara slum in Rupganj of Narayanganj.

The elite force claimed Shahin, son of a certain late Mujibur Rahman from ward no. 6, to be a drug peddler and said there are 23 cases against him, including murder and murder attempts.

The alleged gunfight took place on Thursday noon when a team of RAB-1 went to the slum to recover arms and narcotics. Five RAB members also sustained injuries in the incident.