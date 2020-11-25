2 arrested over Magura gang rape case

Two men accused of gang-raping a woman in Magura sadar upazila have been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Zahidul Islam, son of Ashraf Hossain, and Asad Molla, son of Golam Rasul Molla of Sadar upazila.

RAB arrested them on Monday night from Batika Bazar in Sadar upazila. After the victim identified the perpetrators, they were handed over to Sadar Police Station on Tuesday night, according to a media release from RAB-6.

The 45-year-old victim, who came to Magura with her husband to work as a farmhand, was gang-raped by five youths at Jagla village in Sadar upazila.

The rapists tied the man to a tree and raped the woman. The victim filed a case against five people on Sunday afternoon.