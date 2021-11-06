Sramik League president, brother shot in Cox's Bazar ahead of UP polls

As the news broke, the supporters of Kudrat, whose electoral symbol is football, blockaded roads, causing long tailbacks on the Link Road area of the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf and Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highways.
The wounded ruling party leaders themselves blamed rival candidate Liaquat, with the electoral symbol rooster, for the shooting.
"Member candidate Kudrat Ullah and his brother Jahirul Islam were reportedly shot. Police visited the spot and are working to maintain law and order there and remove the road blockade. Also, police are investigating the incident," said Bipul Chandra, officer in charge of Cox's Bazar model police station.