Sramik League president, brother shot in Cox's Bazar ahead of UP polls

Tensions are running high in Cox's Bazar's Jhilangja union as two brothers, both Awami League leaders, were shot Friday ahead of the union parishad (UP) polls, reports UNB.

Kudrat Ullah Sikder, Awami League leader and member candidate for Ward 3 of the union, and his brother Jahirul Islam, Sramik League president of the district, were shot at 10:00pm. The assailants arrived on the scene riding on motorcycles and left after opening fire at them at Kudrat's office, according to locals.

The brothers are now undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.