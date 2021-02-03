2 'JMB' men arrested 10 years after case lodged

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police on Wednesday arrested two members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Chattogram city.
The arrestees are Abdul Karim alias Anwar, 29 and Nur Islam alias Liton, 35.
Tipped off, the ATU - a specialised unit of Bangladesh Police - conducted a raid at Kotwali thana crossing at around 2pm and arrested them.
Sources at the ATU headquarters said Anwar and Liton were active JMB members. They both are the residents of Lalmonirhat.
Police were looking for them in connection with a case filed in Hathazari police station in Chattragranm under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2009 on 27 December, 2010. The arrested JMB men were on the run since then.
On 21 July 2016, a charge sheet was submitted accusing several JMB members, including the two arrested militants, following an investigation.