2 'JMB' men arrested 10 years after case lodged

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police on Wednesday arrested two members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Chattogram city.

The arrestees are Abdul Karim alias Anwar, 29 and Nur Islam alias Liton, 35.

Tipped off, the ATU - a specialised unit of Bangladesh Police - conducted a raid at Kotwali thana crossing at around 2pm and arrested them.