2 Rohingyas arrested by APBn in Ukhia UNB

Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Sunday arrested two suspected Rohingya criminals from Kutupalong camp area of Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar district, UNB reports.

The law enforcers also recovered one local made pistol, one 24-inch ramda (local variation on cleaver) and 495 pieces contraband yaba pills from their possession.

Based on secret information, a team of Kutupalong camp under the ApBn-14 battalion arrested the two armed Rohingya at around 5:30 pm, says Additional SP Mohammad Ziaul Haque of Airport Armed Police (AAP) here on Sunday evening.

They were secretly conducting drug activities in the camp area, including conducting terrorist activities. A case is being filed in this regard with local police station, he said.

However, names of the two arrested armed Rohinghya nationals were not being disclosed immediately.

