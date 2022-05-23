2 Rohingyas arrested by APBn in Ukhia

Based on secret information, a team of Kutupalong camp under the ApBn-14 battalion arrested the two armed Rohingya at around 5:30 pm, says Additional SP Mohammad Ziaul Haque of Airport Armed Police (AAP) here on Sunday evening.

They were secretly conducting drug activities in the camp area, including conducting terrorist activities. A case is being filed in this regard with local police station, he said.

However, names of the two arrested armed Rohinghya nationals were not being disclosed immediately.