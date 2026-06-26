Bid to use Bangladesh as a cocaine transit hub

International drug trafficking syndicates are attempting to use Bangladesh as a transit point for smuggling cocaine, according to a report by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), a United Nations body. The INCB published the report on 26 February this year.

The report primarily examines the global drug trafficking situation in 2025. It says that after cocaine production in South America reached record levels, traffickers began searching for new markets and routes, with South Asia emerging as one of their new destinations.

According to the report, cocaine produced in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia is first transported to several African countries. From there, members of international criminal networks bring the drug to Bangladesh by air. Using Bangladesh as a transit point, part of the cocaine is then smuggled to various countries in South Asia and Europe.

The report warns that South Asia is no longer merely a transit region but is gradually becoming a consumer market for cocaine, raising concerns that cocaine use could also increase in Bangladesh.

Prothom Alo spoke to two senior officials of the Department of Narcotics Control about the findings of the INCB report. According to them, at least 10 cocaine consignments have been seized in Bangladesh over the past four years.