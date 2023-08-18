Teenager stabbed to death in the city

A teenager was stabbed to death in the capital's Uttara area on Thursday night, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Limon, 18, of the area.
Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the incident.
Limon's friend Md Lyon said that five friends along with Limon went for a walk on road - 9 of Sector 5 in Uttara at around 7:30 pm.
Suddenly, one of his friends, Obaidul, 18, locked into a heated argument with Limon. At one point, Obaidul left the place and returned with Mominul and Shahjalal and stabbed Limon randomly, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later was transferred to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the physicians declared him dead around 10:00 pm.