Crime

‘Fardin can’t commit suicide, he was killed’

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

BUET student Fardin Nur’s father rejected the Detective Branch’s (DB) claim that his son committed suicide.

“My son cannot commit suicide. He was killed in a planned way. A drama is is staged now after he was killed,” Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin told newsmen at the Media Center of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday.

Expressing his frustration over the investigation, Kazi Nur Uddin said his son had grown up through financial struggle since the childhood and thus had the ability to cope with all sorts of situation.

Why would he commit suicide, Nur Uddin said adding that Fardin had his hair cut and shaven before heading to BUET campus that day.

“I saw Fardin’s body, he had injury marks on head,” Nur Uddin added.

He alleged that false information is being spread since the beginning of the incident to cover up this planned killing.

He also vented anger on the BUET administration saying they did not even console him.

Asked if they would give any no-confidence on the DB’s investigation, Nur Uddin said, “Would I still have to give a no-confidence?”

