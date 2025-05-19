Actress Nusraat Faria sent to court, petition to keep her in prison
Actress Nusraat Faria, arrested in an attempt to murder case filed with Vatara police station, has been produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka.
She was produced in the court at 9:00 am today, Monday by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Chief public prosecutor (PP) at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Omar Faruq Faruqi confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
PP Omar Faruq Faruqi told Prothom Alo that a petition has been filed seeking to keep Nusraat Faria in prison under the attempt to murder case filed with Vatara police station. A hearing on the petition is scheduled this morning.
Nusraat Faria was arrested Sunday by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. She was arrested at the airport’s immigration check point while trying to travel to Thailand.
There was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in a case filed with Vatara police station. She was an accused in the attempt to murder case from the time of the July mass uprising.
A source from Vatara police station stated that the actress was taken to that police station following her arrest. However, instead of keeping her in custody there she was later transferred to DB headquarters.
Nusraat Faria began her acting career in 2015 and has worked in several Bangladeshi and Indian films since then. Apart from that she is also active in modeling and television hosting.