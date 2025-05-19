Actress Nusraat Faria sent to court, petition to keep her in prison

There was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in a case filed with Vatara police station. She was an accused in the attempt to murder case from the time of the July mass uprising.

A source from Vatara police station stated that the actress was taken to that police station following her arrest. However, instead of keeping her in custody there she was later transferred to DB headquarters.

Nusraat Faria began her acting career in 2015 and has worked in several Bangladeshi and Indian films since then. Apart from that she is also active in modeling and television hosting.