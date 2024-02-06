Korail slum murder: Prime accused reveals ‘four reasons’

Followers of Nurul Alam hacked Jubo League activist Al Amin Sarker to death over the feuds over illegal gas, power and water connections, establishment of supremacy, extortion and formation of an Awami League committee at Korail slum in the capital’s Banani.

Nurul, the prime suspect in the murder case, revealed the grueling details to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) during the remand.

He surrendered to the court on 31 December 2024 nearly one and a half years after Al Amin was killed at the Korail slum on 16 August 2022.

PBI said there was a feud between the Nurul gang and Jewel Sarker over establishing supremacy at the slum. A new committee of one of the Awami League’s Korail slum units was formed in August 2022. Angered over the new committee formation, members of the Nurul gang hacked Al Alam, younger brother of Jewel Sarker, to death at a mosque in the slum.