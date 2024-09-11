87pc people against attacking accused on court premises

Among those who participated in the survey, 1,967 (11 per cent) people answered “yes” to the question. That is, they have supported the incidents of illegal attacks on the accused on the court premises.

Some 2 per cent (506) of the 19,517 respondents did not take any side. Prothom Alo ran the poll on its Facebook page from 6:30 pm on 4 September to 6:30 pm on 7 September, with one Facebook account having the scope of voting for once.

Several former ministers, MPs and a former justice was attacked on the court premises following the fall of Awami League government in the face of student-people uprising on 5 August. Eggs were also thrown at them.