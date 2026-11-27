Dhaka hotel manager killed, two others injured in late-night stabbing
A hotel manager was killed after staff members were stabbed indiscriminately at Hotel Osmani International in Tikatuli area of Old Dhaka. The deceased was identified as Naimur Rahman, 23, the hotel’s manager.
The hotel’s general manager, Abdur Razzak, 50, and an employee, Md Hasan, 26, were seriously injured while trying to save Naimur. They have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The stabbing took place late on Thursday night. Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, deputy commissioner of the police’s Wari division, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
Police said there is a chicken shop in front of the residential hotel. A chicken from the shop entered the hotel last night, leading to an argument between hotel staff and the shop owner and his son. At one point, they attacked the hotel’s staff with knives, leaving three people injured.
Naimur was from Goalanda area in Rajbari. His father’s name is Md Golam Mostafa. According to Naimur’s cousin Sabbir Ahmed, the chicken shop owner, Enayet Kazi, is a permanent resident of Tikatuli and has close ties with local criminals.
For some time, Enayet Kazi had been demanding extortion money from the hotel along with his associates. They were angry with Naimur because he had refused to pay, Sabbir said.
Md Zubayer, grandson of Abdur Razzak, who is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told Prothom Alo that the owner of the chicken shop, Enayet Kazi, and his son, Iran Kazi, entered the hotel on Thursday night because of previous enmity. They then attacked three people with sharp weapons, injuring them.
The injured were taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 4:00 am. The physician on duty declared Naimur dead there. Abdur Razzak and Hasan, who were seriously injured, are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Zubayer could not say what had led to the previous enmity. He said the police investigation would establish the actual reason.
Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, deputy commissioner of the police’s Wari division, told Prothom Alo that the hotel is located beside Joy Kali Temple in Tikatuli. There is a chicken shop in front of it.
He said they have initially learnt that a chicken entered the hotel from the shop at around 1:30 am. At one point, it went up to the first floor. The chicken shop owner, Enayet, and his son, Iran, also entered the hotel. An argument broke out between Enayet and hotel staff over the chicken entering the premises.
At one point, Enayet and Iran stabbed hotel manager Naimur repeatedly. The hotel’s general manager, Abdur Razzak, and employee Hasan were injured while trying to save him. Naimur was later pronounced dead at the hospital, added the deputy commissioner.
Mallik Ahsan also said the chicken shop owner and his son fled after the incident. The police have identified Enayet and Iran by examining the hotel’s CCTV footage. Operations are under way to arrest them.