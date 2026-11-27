A hotel manager was killed after staff members were stabbed indiscriminately at Hotel Osmani International in Tikatuli area of Old Dhaka. The deceased was identified as Naimur Rahman, 23, the hotel’s manager.

The hotel’s general manager, Abdur Razzak, 50, and an employee, Md Hasan, 26, were seriously injured while trying to save Naimur. They have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The stabbing took place late on Thursday night. Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, deputy commissioner of the police’s Wari division, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.