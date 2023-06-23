Prime accused Babu confesses to journalist Rabbani murder

The prime accused, Mahamudul Alam alias Babu, gave confessional statements before the court in the case filed over the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj in Jamalpur.

The judge of Jamalpur judicial magistrate court, Md Hasib Ullah Pias, recorded his deposition on Friday at 6:50 pm. Officer-in-charge of Jamalpur detective branch (DB) police Arman Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He, also the investigative officer, said Babu, a suspended chairman of Sadhurpara UP, was produced before the court on Friday after a five-day remand -- where he confessed to killing the journalist under section 164.

Later the court sent him to prison. The accused gave vital information in the confessional statements. The details of that cannot be unveiled in interest of the investigation, Arman Ali added.