Prime accused Babu confesses to journalist Rabbani murder

The prime accused, Mahamudul Alam alias Babu, gave confessional statements before the court in the case filed over the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj in Jamalpur.
The judge of Jamalpur judicial magistrate court, Md Hasib Ullah Pias, recorded his deposition on Friday at 6:50 pm. Officer-in-charge of Jamalpur detective branch (DB) police Arman Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He, also the investigative officer, said Babu, a suspended chairman of Sadhurpara UP, was produced before the court on Friday after a five-day remand -- where he confessed to killing the journalist under section 164.
Later the court sent him to prison. The accused gave vital information in the confessional statements. The details of that cannot be unveiled in interest of the investigation, Arman Ali added.
Three among 13 accused admitted to being involved in the murder in the last three days.
Earlier, the accused Rezaul Karim and Moniruzzaman confessed to killing Golam Rabbani in the senior judicial magistrate court in Jamalpur.
Babu, also a suspended general secretary of Sadhurpara Awami League (AL), went into hiding after carrying out attacks on the journalist Golam Rabbani. A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained him from Chilahati union of Deviganj in Panchagarh.
Later he was shown arrested in the murder case filed by Monira Begum, wife of Golam Rabbani. Police produced him before the court and sought a seven-day remand to question him in custody. But the court granted police a five-day remand.
On 14 June, a group of criminals led by the chairman stopped Golam Rabbabi, Jamalpur correspondent of Banglanews24.com, when he was returning home from duty.
As Golam Rabbani along with a colleague arrived in Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila, criminals intercepted his motorbike and dragged him to the nearby dark alley and beat him up indiscriminately.
As locals approached hearing the screams of Golam Rabbani, the chairman and his gang fled the scene. Golam Rabbani, also Bakshiganj correspondent of Ekattor Television, succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on 15 June.