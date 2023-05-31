RU admission test fraud: 16 including BCL leader sued

The Rajshahi University (RU) authorities have filed multiple cases against 16 people, including a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, on charges of fraudulence in Rajshahi University admission test 2022-23, reports UNB.

Registrar professor Abdus Salam filed the cases on behalf of the university authorities with Motihar and Chandrima police stations in the city. Additional commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Vijay Kumar Basak confirmed this on Wednesday morning.

Among them, Chhatra League leader, government BCS official, students of Rajshahi University and Dhaka University have been arrested.