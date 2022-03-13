Crime

3 stabbed dead in Gazipur over ‘Facebook comment’

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three people were stabbed to death in an attack allegedly over making comment on a Facebook post at Dakkhingaon in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur district on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were Faruk Hossain, 26, Md Robin,15 and Naim Hossain, 18 of the upazila.

AFM Nasim, officer in charge of Kapasia police station, said some unidentified youths attacked Faruk, Naim and Robin over a comment on a post on social networking site Facebook around 11:30pm.

At one stage, they stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving them seriously wounded.

They were taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared Faruk and Naim dead.

Injured Robin was shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

