Tk 50,000, fridge and TV bought with looted money recovered from accused

A total of Tk 50,000 in cash, a fridge and TV purchased with looted money were recovered from Md Nayeem Islam, one of the arrested accused in the case filed over the terrorist attack, looting, and arson at the Prothom Alo office.

The investigating officer of the case, Tejgaon police inspector Abdul Hannan, stated this in a petition to the court seeking that the accused be kept in custody until the investigation is completed.

A request has been made to keep 15 people in custody in connection with the terrorist attack at the Prothom Alo office. A hearing on the matter will be held shortly at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Rana.