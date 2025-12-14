Police use registration number to detain owner of motorcycle used in attack on Hadi
Police have detained a man by tracing the registration number of the motorcycle used in the attack on Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho and a possible independent candidate in the 13th parliamentary election.
The detained man, identified as Abdul Hannan, is the owner of the motorcycle. He was detained on Saturday night from the Mohammadpur area of the capital.
The information was confirmed to journalists on Sunday by Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Meanwhile, Hadi’s condition remains unchanged. If his condition improves, he may be taken abroad for advanced medical treatment, Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber told Prothom Alo this morning. Jaber is currently by Hadi’s side at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
Speaking at the DMP Media Centre, DC Talebur Rahman said police are investigating whether Abdul Hannan had any involvement in this attempted killing. He added that police are making their utmost efforts to arrest those responsible for shooting Osman Hadi, and that the shooter has already been identified.
In response to a question, Talebur Rahman said there is no information so far to suggest that the perpetrators have fled the country. He said the motive behind the attempted killing will emerge through the investigation.
The official also said the security of candidates actively campaigning in the election is being treated with importance. To maintain law and order in the city, police have increased the number of checkpoints and patrol operations.
Earlier on Sunday, Harun Or Rashid, deputy commissioner of police in the Motijheel Division, told Prothom Alo that RAB-2 detained Abdul Hannan on suspicion of involvement in the attempted murder of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi and later handed him over to police.
Police sources told Prothom Alo that the motorcycle used in the shooting has been identified, and Abdul Hannan was handed over to Paltan Police Station by RAB after being detained as the suspected owner.
Speaking on this matter, director of legal and media wing at RAB, Wing Commander MZM Intekhhab Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that Abdul Hannan is the owner of the motorcycle from which the shooting was carried out.
Abdul Hannan was detained from Mohammadpur area on Saturday, and the motorcycle used in the attack was seized from him. Both the seized motorcycle and Abdul Hannan were handed over to Paltan Police Station. RAB is now conducting an operation to arrest the suspected shooter, Faisal Karim Masud, added the official.
Osman Hadi was shot at around 2:24 pm last Friday in the Box Culvert area of Purana Paltan in Dhaka. A person riding on a motorcycle that had been following him opened fire on Hadi while he was sitting in a battery-powered rickshaw.
According to law enforcement sources, police units including Paltan Police Station, RAB and the Detective Branch (DB) are jointly investigating the incident and conducting operations to identify and arrest the attackers.