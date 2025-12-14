Police use registration number to detain owner of motorcycle used in attack on Hadi

Police have detained a man by tracing the registration number of the motorcycle used in the attack on Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho and a possible independent candidate in the 13th parliamentary election.

The detained man, identified as Abdul Hannan, is the owner of the motorcycle. He was detained on Saturday night from the Mohammadpur area of the capital.

The information was confirmed to journalists on Sunday by Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).