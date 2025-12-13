Tk 5m reward for tip-off on Osman Hadi’s shooter: home adviser

The adviser said that the interim government has expressed deep sorrow over the attack on Osman Hadi, a frontline fighter of the July mass uprising, and is treating the matter with the utmost importance.

The adviser said law enforcement agencies have been instructed to arrest those involved in the incident and that the perpetrators would be brought to justice as swiftly as possible. “No one involved in this attack will be spared. We firmly believe we will receive full cooperation from the public.”

He added that the government considers the attack on Osman Hadi an attempt to obstruct the upcoming parliamentary election. “Any attempt to disrupt or derail the national election will be dealt with firmly by the interim government.”