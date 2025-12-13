Chief adviser meets Osman Hadi’s family, assures best medical care and justice
Chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus met with the family of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a possible independent candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency and convener of Inqilab Moncho, who has been shot.
Professor Yunus assured the family that Osman Hadi would receive the best possible medical care and stated that the entire group involved in the attack would be identified and brought to justice.
Osman Hadi’s brother Abu Bakr Siddiq, his sister Masuma, and three leaders of Inqilab Moncho — Abdullah Al Jaber, Fatima Tasnim Zuma, and Md Borhan Uddin — met with the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna today, Saturday morning.
The chief adviser said, “The entire nation is praying for him. Everyone is making efforts to ensure he receives the best medical treatment. Considering his condition, if it becomes necessary to send him abroad for treatment, the government will make arrangements for treatment wherever required.”
Professor Yunus also stated that the law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify and bring the entire group behind this brutal attack to justice. “A comprehensive investigation has already been ordered to analyse the incident thoroughly,” he added.
Osman Hadi’s sister said, “He has loved this country with all his heart since childhood. He has been a revolutionary from a young age and loved reciting rebellious poetry. He has a ten-month-old child. Hadi is our backbone.”
“He has so much work left to do, he must survive. You, as the revolutionary government, must ensure the survival of the July revolutionaries. Otherwise, the country’s independence and sovereignty will be at risk,” she added.
Inqilab Moncho leader Jaber demanded swift arrest of the perpetrators. He added that Osman Hadi embodied the July revolution and worked tirelessly for it. Jaber further said, “Investigate how the young man who carried out the shooting, previously arrested in a case, secured bail.”
Fatima Tasnim Zuma called on the government to take measures to ensure the overall safety of the July activists.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul, environment, forest and climate adviser Rizwana Hasan, industries adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, and national security adviser Khalilur Rahman were also present during the meeting.