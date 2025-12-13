Burglary at Osman Hadi’s home as family visits him in Dhaka

This morning, another neighbour responsible for watching the house, Jannati Akter, found money wrapped in a towel abandoned in front of the house.

She informed Hadi’s elder sister Fatema Begum. Upon arriving, she saw the room’s cupboard broken and reported that the thief had taken the cash kept inside.

Hadi’s cousin Sirajul Islam said that the thief entered the house by breaking a window as no one was home. The family has not yet determined the total value of the stolen items.