Burglary at Osman Hadi’s home as family visits him in Dhaka
A burglary occurred at the village home of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, who was shot in Dhaka.
The incident took place last night, Friday, in the Khasmahal area of Nalchity, Jhalakathi. No family members were home at the time.
Nalchity police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ariful Alam confirmed the matter.
Hadi’s neighbour Golam Kibria said that while going out for early morning prayers, he saw two individuals behind Hadi’s house. When asked to stop, they ran away.
This morning, another neighbour responsible for watching the house, Jannati Akter, found money wrapped in a towel abandoned in front of the house.
She informed Hadi’s elder sister Fatema Begum. Upon arriving, she saw the room’s cupboard broken and reported that the thief had taken the cash kept inside.
Hadi’s cousin Sirajul Islam said that the thief entered the house by breaking a window as no one was home. The family has not yet determined the total value of the stolen items.
Nalchity police station OC Ariful Alam said police arrived at the scene after receiving the burglary report. The preliminary investigation is ongoing, and the police are speaking with family members. Legal action is underway.
A day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election was announced, Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot on Friday afternoon in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar, Dhaka.
At 2:25 pm, assailants on a motorcycle fired at Hadi. In critical condition, he was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Evercare Hospital in the capital.