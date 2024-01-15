BCL leader arrested for ‘raping’ 2 women in Bagerhat

The police have arrested a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader on charges of raping two women while keeping them in confinement in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat. He was arrested from the Jaria area Sunday evening.
Arrested BCL leader Md Shakil Sarder, 25, is from the Jaria Chowmatha area and is the president of Fakirhat Sadar union Chhatra League.
According to the police and the case statement, the victims went to visit the Rampal Power Station with one of their cousins and friend on two motorcycles. From there, they went to the Mazar intersection area to have tea at around 11:00 pm. Then they left for the Bishwa Road intersection in Fakirhat from there at around 12:00 am. On the way, they were stopped by BCL leader Shakil Sardar and his friend Mehedi.
They intimidated the victims and beat up the two youths with them. Then the accused raped the two girls first inside a local tea stall and then again on the rear side of a shop. After that, BCL leader Shakil and his friend Mehedi confined the victims in a local primary school and raped them again.
The accused also snatched money from the victims and their friends. At one point, one of the two youths accompanying the victims fled the spot on motorcycle and informed the police about the incident through the national emergency number, 999.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Fakirhat police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Ashraful Alam said police rescued the two women after getting the call from 999. The two victims underwent medical health check up at the Khulna Medical College Hospital. One of the victims filed a case accusing Shakil and Mehedi as the plaintiff.
The OC further said that the police have already arrested accused Shakil Sarder. He will be sent to the court following the legal procedures. Drives are underway to nab the other accused in the case.
Meanwhile, Shakil Sarder was expelled from the Chhatra League as the news spread later in the day.
Speaking regarding this Fakirhat upazila Chhatra League joint convener Shariful Islam Sharif said, “We have expelled Sadar union Chhatra League president after he was arrested on charges of raping two women. We will inform all the units in the upazila about this. The matter will be settled legally as a case has already been filed over this.”