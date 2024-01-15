BCL leader arrested for ‘raping’ 2 women in Bagerhat

The police have arrested a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader on charges of raping two women while keeping them in confinement in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat. He was arrested from the Jaria area Sunday evening.

Arrested BCL leader Md Shakil Sarder, 25, is from the Jaria Chowmatha area and is the president of Fakirhat Sadar union Chhatra League.

According to the police and the case statement, the victims went to visit the Rampal Power Station with one of their cousins and friend on two motorcycles. From there, they went to the Mazar intersection area to have tea at around 11:00 pm. Then they left for the Bishwa Road intersection in Fakirhat from there at around 12:00 am. On the way, they were stopped by BCL leader Shakil Sardar and his friend Mehedi.