The way Jamaatul Ansar joined KNF

The new militant organisation Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya has come into limelight once again after a video of their members training under the supervision of armed group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in their camps in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) went viral.

Simultaneously questions have come to the fore as to how members of pro-Al-Qaeda extremist group formed relations with different ethnic groups, and how one group accepted another group.

Analysing information from sources, it is learnt Jamaatul Ansar had a strategic target to build up a safe den and training in the hills. Cooperation from any groups in the hill is required for this and so they built up relations with the armed group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in the hill. A written agreement was signed between two organisations in 2021.

It is learnt KNF members are mainly from the Bom ethnic community. Jamaatul Ansar leaders wanted to sign an agreement with Bom leaders. The militant leaders explained the training and shelter under KNF, citing an example from Islamic history. A group of Muslims migrated to Abyssinia (currently Ethiopia) in the fifth year of the Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SM) receiving prophethood. Hazrat Uthman (R) was among them. This is called the first migration in Islam. At the time, Abyssinia's Christian King Najashi provided shelter to the Muslims. As the Bom community is Christian, the militant leaders took the shelter under KNF law.