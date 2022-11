A 22-year-old photographer was stabbed to death over an old enmity in the Chandrima Housing area of Cox’s Bazar town Sunday, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yusuf of the area. He was a beach photographer.

On information, police detained Sohel, 25, from the scene, Md Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police, said.