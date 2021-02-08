4 sentenced to death for killing an army soldier

A Cumilla court on Monday sentenced four people to death and another to ten year's jail in a case filed over murder of an army soldier in 2016.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judges Court Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict. Convict Sirajul Islam, Uzzal Mia, Joni Mia and Pradip Das have been sentenced to death. Another convict Ali Akkas who has been on the run, was sentenced to ten years jail.

Advocate Sheikh Masud Iqbal Majumdar stood for the state while Advocate Nayema Sultana represented the convicts.