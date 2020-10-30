4 years of Nasirnagar violence: investigations of 7 cases yet to be completed

The authorities also failed to unearth the mystery of the ‘offensive’ Facebook post.

Following the attack, eight cases were filed with the local police station. After 13 months of the incident, a charge sheet of one case was submitted but law enforcers failed to submit charge sheets for the remaining seven cases.

Kamal Jyoti Datta of Dattabari filed a case for the attack on his family temple, Nirmal Chowdhury for the attack on Gouramadir of Kashipara, SI Sadhan Kanti Das Chowdhury for arson in two houses in Pashchimpara and Banikpara, former upazila vice chairman Anjan Kumar Deb for arson at his house, Rasraj’s brother Doyamoy Das filed a case for attack on his house and the other case was filed for arson on Chotto Lal Das’ house in Chengapara.

Besides, sub inspector Kawsar Husain filed a case against Rasraj under ICT act for hurting religious sentiment.

Around 3 thousand people were accused in those cases. Among them 15-16 accused gave confessional statements under section 164. Police in December 2017 submitted a charge sheet in the case of attack on Gouramandir in Kashipara. Remaining cases are still under investigation.

Detective branch of district police is investigating the case filed against Rasaraj who was freed on bail in January 2017.