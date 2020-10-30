4 years of Nasirnagar violence: investigations of 7 cases yet to be completed

Four years have passed since the attack on the Hindu community in Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria district, but seven cases filed over the incident have seen a little headway.
0n 30 October 2016, a mob carried out arson, looting and vandalism on 15 temples and over a hundred homes of Hindu community over a reported Facebook post of some Rasraj Das of Harinber village of Haripur union.
The bigots alleged that Rasraj's post disparaged Islam.
The upazila nirbahi officer of Nasirnagar and officer in charge of the police station were withdrawn for failing to control the situation.
The authorities also failed to unearth the mystery of the ‘offensive’ Facebook post.
Following the attack, eight cases were filed with the local police station. After 13 months of the incident, a charge sheet of one case was submitted but law enforcers failed to submit charge sheets for the remaining seven cases.
Kamal Jyoti Datta of Dattabari filed a case for the attack on his family temple, Nirmal Chowdhury for the attack on Gouramadir of Kashipara, SI Sadhan Kanti Das Chowdhury for arson in two houses in Pashchimpara and Banikpara, former upazila vice chairman Anjan Kumar Deb for arson at his house, Rasraj’s brother Doyamoy Das filed a case for attack on his house and the other case was filed for arson on Chotto Lal Das’ house in Chengapara.
Besides, sub inspector Kawsar Husain filed a case against Rasraj under ICT act for hurting religious sentiment.
Around 3 thousand people were accused in those cases. Among them 15-16 accused gave confessional statements under section 164. Police in December 2017 submitted a charge sheet in the case of attack on Gouramandir in Kashipara. Remaining cases are still under investigation.
Detective branch of district police is investigating the case filed against Rasaraj who was freed on bail in January 2017.
Rasaraj’s lawyer Nasir Mia told Prothom Alo that the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted forensic reports of Rasraj’s Facebook, cell phone and memory card.
PBI did not find any proof that the status was posted by Rasaraj, the lawyer said.
Inspector (investigation) of police Kabir Hossain, who is investigating two cases, said, some 1000-1200 unidentified people were accused in the case filed for attack in Dattabari while 100-150 more unidentified persons were accused for attacking Rasaraj’s house. Large numbers of unidentified persons are the reason of delay in investigation.
Superintendent of police Mohammad Anisur Rahman said that the case is a cybercrime case so it requires forensic analyses.
He said police will submit charge sheets soon as they complete investigating the cases.