33 members of banned organisation arrested over sabotage posing as garment workers: DMP
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said that 33 members of a banned organisation were arrested in the past 24 hours on allegations of engaging in sabotage while ‘posing’ as garment workers.
The information was disclosed in a text message issued by the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division on Tuesday. However, the message did not identify those arrested.
Garment workers have been staging protests inside and outside Dhaka for several days, demanding a minimum wages of Tk 30,000. Violent incidents have occurred during the protests.
Garment workers clashed with police in Mirpur, in the capital, again this morning. At around 10:30 am, workers gathered beneath Mirpur-11 metro station and began protesting.
At one point, they threw brickbats at police from various directions. Police fired sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse the garment workers. Both sides chased each other at the time.
On Saturday and Sunday, workers blocked roads in and around Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11 and Mirpur-12. On Sunday, clashes broke out between workers and police in the Mirpur-10 area, with both sides chasing each other and exchanging brickbats.
At one point, a police vehicle was set on fire beneath Mirpur-11 metro station.
Workers also tried to take to the streets at various points in Mirpur on Monday, but police stopped them and fired tear gas shells at several locations. Today, workers have once again taken to the streets in Mirpur to stage protests.