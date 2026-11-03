Garments workers clash with police, 40 factories declare holiday in Ashulia

Workers continued their protests in Ashulia area of Savar, today, Tuesday, pressing for various demands, including a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Since morning, there have been clashes between workers and police, with both sides chasing each other and exchanging brickbats at various points along Abdullahpur–Baipail road. Police fired tear gas to bring the situation under control. No casualties were reported immediately.

According to sources at the Ashulia Industrial Police, workers arrived at various factories around the Abdullahpur–Baipail road at their scheduled time this morning. Workers at several factories stopped working and remained seated. In response to the situation, the authorities at several factories declared a holiday.