How much should garment workers actually be paid?

Thousands of garment workers took to the streets. Clashes with police and incidents such as vehicles being set on fire unfolded within a short time. The workers are demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

Some have expressed irritation, asking whether workers have become too demanding—is Tk 30,000 something that can simply be handed out? Others want to know how reasonable the demand actually is.

The good news is that the government has announced the formation of a new wage board. However, there is a tendency to look for government conspiracies in everything, whether right or wrong. This time has been no exception.

The minimum wage was set at Tk 12,500 in December 2023. Since then, the cost of living has risen significantly due to war, inflation, gas shortages and other factors. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, inflation stood at 8.34 per cent in September 2026.

The wage growth rate was 8.05 per cent in August. In this way, inflation has consistently outpaced wage growth for nearly four and a half years since February 2022. In other words, the real income of working people has declined every month for the past four and a half years.