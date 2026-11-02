RMG workers clash with police in Ashulia amid protests, vehicle set on fire, 2 detained

Garment workers staged protests in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka, again today, Monday, demanding, among other things, that the minimum wage be raised to Tk 30,000.

The workers and the police engaged in clashes and chases at the time. Police fired tear gas shells, while protesters set fire to a covered van.

The situation in industrial areas in Savar and Ashulia was normal on Monday morning, but began to deteriorate after 9:00 am.

In response to the situation, authorities declared a general holiday at factories in various parts of Ashulia and Savar.

At around 1:00 pm, protesters and police chased each other and exchanged brickbats in the Narsinghapur area of Ashulia. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Two people were detained later.

According to police and eyewitnesses, workers at New Age Group factories observed a work stoppage on Monday morning. At around 9:30 am, agitated workers came out of the factory demanding that the minimum wage be raised to Tk 30,000.