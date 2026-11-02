Factory owners, former MP, former state minister, involved in RMG workers’ protests: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, "Garment industry owners who are involved in the Awami League's ((activities banned) politics have also been working behind creating unrest. It is unfortunate that some industrialists are involved in this. Former MPs and state ministers are also involved."
This statement was made by the Home Minister in response to a question at a press conference after a meeting with the leaders of BGMEA and BKMEA, organisations of garment industry owners, at the Secretariat on Monday morning.
Informing that cooperation from garment factory owners was sought during the meeting, the Home Minister said some industrialists deliberately closed factories. The leaders of the owners' organisations have been asked to provide a list of them. At the same time, a list of worker leaders and organisations involved in creating unrest has been sought.
The Home Minister mentioned that arrangements have been made for 24-hour surveillance to monitor the situation in the garment industry.
He said specific persons have been appointed for communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Department. There will also be designated persons for communication from the owners' organisations.
For this, instructions have been given to establish a control room at the police headquarters. The situation will be monitored from there through security apps.
The Home Minister said, "We do not want any factory to close, not even for a moment."
The Minister stated that those who are engaged in anti-labour activities in the guise of labour movements and are trying to create instability in the country will be dealt with strictly.
He said legal action will be taken in this regard. No actual workers are involved in this unrest.
For the past few days, garment factory workers have been protesting demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000. To resolve the ongoing crisis, the Home Minister held a meeting with the leaders of BGMEA and BKMEA at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning.
Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, the Home Minister alleged that for some time now, some supporters of fallen tyrannical fascism are using innocent workers to create unrest. Those who are trying to create unrest by blocking roads and highways and setting fires have been identified.
The Home Minister further said, "We would like to categorically state very sternly that those who are involved in anti-law enforcement activities under the guise of a labour movement, and those who are engaging in conspiracy to create instability in the country by creating unrest, will be sternly suppressed. Legal measures will be taken."
The Minister said that a few such individuals have been brought under the law today. He said video footage and some evidence of their activities have been collected. There are audios, videos, and visual video clips of various violent incidents.
The Minister said that the government has already formed a wage board. The first meeting of the board may be held today, he said. Even if not today, they will sit down within a very short time, and after discussion, the minimum wage will be determined and announced as soon as possible, he said.
The Home Minister further said that the demand for setting up a Minimum Wage Board for workers every three years is something the government initiated weeks ago. The name of the representative from the owners' side was also provided. But the worker organisations took a few days to provide names. They provided the name of their representative the night before last. The Wage Board has been formed through a proper process by notification with names from both the worker and owner sides.
Meeting with labour union leaders in the afternoon
The Home Minister said that the government will meet with representatives of labour unions at around 3 PM today. The views and suggestions of the labour leaders will be heard there. Future steps will be taken based on their opinions.
Regarding the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country in the coming December, he said, "Fascist forces and fugitive leaders who want to return should do so quickly. Why should it take until December? We want to ensure justice by bringing them under the law swiftly."
Expatriate Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Advisor Mahadi Amin, labour leader, and Member of Parliament Shimul Biswas were present at the press conference.