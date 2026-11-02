Factory owners, former MP, former state minister, involved in RMG workers’ protests: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, "Garment industry owners who are involved in the Awami League's ((activities banned) politics have also been working behind creating unrest. It is unfortunate that some industrialists are involved in this. Former MPs and state ministers are also involved."

This statement was made by the Home Minister in response to a question at a press conference after a meeting with the leaders of BGMEA and BKMEA, organisations of garment industry owners, at the Secretariat on Monday morning.

Informing that cooperation from garment factory owners was sought during the meeting, the Home Minister said some industrialists deliberately closed factories. The leaders of the owners' organisations have been asked to provide a list of them. At the same time, a list of worker leaders and organisations involved in creating unrest has been sought.