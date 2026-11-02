RMG workers block Dhaka–Narayanganj link road

The workers’ five demands include setting the minimum wage at Tk 30,000, introducing a rationing system in all garment factories and ensuring trade union rights.

They have also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the killings of worker Amjad Hossain Kamal and all other workers, as well as an end to arbitrary dismissals. In addition, they have called for the full implementation of labour laws at all levels.

Sohel Mia, a worker at Liberty Garments who took part in the protest, told Prothom Alo that the minimum wage must be set at Tk 30,000 and all the demands made by the workers’ must be met.