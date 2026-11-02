RMG workers block Dhaka–Narayanganj link road
Readymade garment workers have been waging their demonstrations for second consecutive day today, Monday, as they blocked the Dhaka–Narayanganj Link Road with a five-point demands, including that the minimum wage be set at Tk 30,000.
At around 12:30 pm today, workers from Metro Garments, Liberty and several other factories took to the streets and began protesting. Traffic on the Link Road has come to a standstill because of the blockade, leaving commuters stranded.
Visiting the scene workers were found protesting on the road in the Shibu Market area of the Link Road. They were also seen setting fires on the road during the demonstration. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.
Unable to reach their destinations, many passengers were seen getting out of vehicles and walking, while some were trying to find alternative routes. A large number of police officers have been deployed in the Shibu Market area to bring the situation under control.
The workers’ five demands include setting the minimum wage at Tk 30,000, introducing a rationing system in all garment factories and ensuring trade union rights.
They have also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the killings of worker Amjad Hossain Kamal and all other workers, as well as an end to arbitrary dismissals. In addition, they have called for the full implementation of labour laws at all levels.
Sohel Mia, a worker at Liberty Garments who took part in the protest, told Prothom Alo that the minimum wage must be set at Tk 30,000 and all the demands made by the workers’ must be met.
Another worker, Anwara Begum, said workers had left their factories and taken to the streets at around 11:30 am to demand higher wages. They blocked the road at noon, she added.
Anwarul Haque, inspector (intelligence) of Industrial Police-4, based in Adamjee, told Prothom Alo that workers had blocked the road in the Shibu Market area over demands including higher wages. Police were present there and were trying to persuade the workers to leave the road.
The blockade and protest in the Shibu Market area were still under way at the time of filing this report, at 1:45 pm.